Fabinho opens up on when he signed for Real Madrid

Fabinho has revealed how he found out he would be joining Real Madrid in 2012 as well as opening up on his bizarre first encounter with Jose Mourinho.

The Brazilian never quite broke through at the Bernabeu, only ever making one appearance for their first team before making his name at Monaco and later Liverpool.

The Reds star has now revealed how he signed for Los Blancos, claiming the Castilla side needed a right back - the position he played before developing into a defensive midfielder.

“We arrived in Portugal, but I stayed around at Rio Ave for just two weeks, maybe three at the most,” Fabinho told FourFourTwo.

“I had a barbecue with other Brazilians and then my agent called to say that Real Madrid Castilla [Real Madrid reserve team] needed a right-back and wanted to know if I was interested.

“Then one night, Lucio [Araujo, brother of former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Deco], came and told me to pack my things because Jorge Mendes was on his way by car in the early hours of the morning.

“I was like, ‘Is something wrong?’ Nobody said a word, but then at some point in the car, Mendes said we were travelling to Madrid and that I would sign for them.

“I called my mum in Brazil to tell her about that and she started to cry.

Mourinho was managing Real at the time, having just guided the club to La Liga's title in 2011/12 - their first in four years - and Fabinho revealed he was not prepared for their first encounter.

“We headed to the hotel in Madrid, and while I was still sleeping, I woke up to somebody knocking on the door,” Fabinho added.

“I looked through the peephole and couldn't believe it. It was Mendes and Jose Mourinho! I was still wearing my pyjamas, not at all prepared to meet him. I didn't even know what to say.

“He wanted to welcome me. I was still a bit shy and never thought I would meet him like that!”

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!