Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has admitted that the club's main objective for the remainder of the season should be securing a top four finish in the Premier League.

The Brazilian was speaking ahead of a tough away trip to Arsenal on Saturday night, just a few days before they turn their attention to the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

But Fabinho insists that the team's focus is not solely on getting as far as possible in Europe this campaign, but rather on ending the domestic season well and finishing inside the top four.

"This should be our goal now, being in the top four," the 27-year old told the club website. "Of course, this will not be easy. We have to win almost every game that we have but I think we are capable of it. First of all, we have to believe that this is possible and then just play our best football.

"We don't have to think about Real Madrid because Arsenal will be a really hard game," Fabinho continued. "Our ambitions and our objectives is not only the Champions League, it's in the Premier League as well. So we have to focus on Arsenal and play our best football on Saturday."

Liverpool have struggled to replicate the form they found during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns, when they won the Champions League and Premier League respectively, and currently look in danger of missing out on the top four altogether.

The Reds sit seventh in the table, five points off the in-form Chelsea, who face West Brom in their next fixture.

Disappointed Liverpool players after a 1-0 loss to Chelsea | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

It has also been a tough individual season for Fabinho who, due to long-term injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, has been forced to play most of the campaign at centre-back.

However, the 27-year old insists he's become a better player for it: "I learn and improve a lot in this position as well. I think this helped me to be a better player and now the manager knows he can count on me in another position," he revealed.

"As well, I had to be more [of a] leader than normal because we lost Hendo, we lost Virgil. I have to improve a lot in this role as well. But I think I learned a lot in this season and I improved in a lot of aspects."