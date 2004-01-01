Fabinho ruled out of FA Cup final & doubtful for Champions League showpiece

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will miss the rest of the domestic campaign and faces a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final at the end of May.

The Brazil international pulled up after half an hour of Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Aston Villa on Tuesday night and was eventually forced off after receiving treatment on the pitch.

Although manager Jurgen Klopp said his player was feeling 'positive' following the match, The Times report that scans have since confirmed that Fabinho suffered a hamstring strain.

As a result, the 28-year-old will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, as well as Liverpool's remaining Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.

Fabinho has still been included in the Brazil squad for their upcoming fixtures in June. In the announcement, the Seleçao's physical trainer Fabio Mahseredjian said: “We don’t have all the information yet, but we are optimistic that he will reach the Champions League final.”

The Reds face Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2018 European Cup final in Paris on 28 May and the defensive midfielder will now have his sights set on a return in time to participate at the Stade de France.

Fabinho's injury comes as a huge blow to Klopp and Liverpool as he is the most defensive-minded midfielder in the squad. Jordan Henderson deputised ably on Tuesday night at Villa Park and would be his most likely replacement between now and the end of the season.

Klopp's side still have a slim chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple following their Carabao Cup success in February, although they now trail Man City by three points in the Premier League title race following their draw with Tottenham at the weekend.