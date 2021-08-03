Fabinho signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Fabinho has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool until 2026.

The midfielder has established himself as one of the Reds’ key man since arriving from Monaco in 2018, making 122 appearances so far.

??? news... ?@_fabinhotavares has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2021

The 27-year-old’s current deal was set to expire in 2023, but it is understood that this has now been extended until 2026.

Fabinho told the club’s website : “I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club. Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted – staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool. Now this is official and I'm really happy.

"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things."

He added: “The manager and the staff are pushing us for this because they know our capacity, they know our quality.

"Personally, as I say, I want to be the best for the team, I want to be an important piece in this team – not just as a player but as a leader as well. Keep learning from the boys and the staff and be the best I can.

Fabinho has enjoyed much success so far | BULENT KILIC/Getty Images

"We know with these players we can go really far in all the competitions. In the last year we didn't win any trophies, so I think everyone is hungry to win more trophies, win more things, to keep our fans happy. Hopefully we will do this this season."