Fabinho to miss Liverpool's trip to Leicester

Liverpool may hand a debut to one of their deadline day signings in Saturday's trip to Leicester as Jurgen Klopp confirmed Fabinho will miss the trip with a 'little muscle issue.'

Fabinho's versatility has made him a key player for the Reds this season, frequently covering at centre back in the midst of the unprecedented injury crisis that has ruled Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and now Joel Matip out for the season.

But the Brazilian has had problems of his own, having missed five league games this season due to minor injuries.

He returned from a three-game absence to start against Man City at Anfield, but is set to miss out the trip to the King Power as Klopp confirmed in his press conference he has sustained another minor knock.

It is unclear if it is related to the problem that saw him sit out clashes with Spurs, West Ham and Brighton, but in any case it leaves the manager with a big decision to make at the back.

With Fabinho out, it seems safe to assume captain Jordan Henderson will retain a spot in the back line, but who will join him is another matter.

Ozan Kabak would seem the favourite, as he made the squad for the first time against City, but it could equally be fellow new arrival Ben Davies. He would bring some symmetry to the back line, as Liverpool don't have another naturally left-sided centre back.

Nat Phillips is also available should Klopp look to play it safe, while Rhys Williams will also be vying to earn his way back into the team, having fallen down the pecking order as a result of the new arrivals.

Meanwhile, Klopp also confirmed the game will come too soon for Naby Keita or Diogo Jota.

Klopp on Jota: "Diogo is close but not as close as Naby."

Says it will be "2 to 3 weeks maybe" before he's available.

Fans have been anticipating the latter's return to the team given the impact he made before his injury in December, but it will be another two to three weeks before he gets the chance to add to his nine Liverpool goals.

Keita could return sooner but is still believed to be a week or two away from match fitness.