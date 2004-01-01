Fabio Carvalho makes surprise decision over international future

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho has walked away from Portugal's Under-21 side in abrupt fashion, the country's FA have confirmed.

Born in Portugal but raised in London from the age of 11, the 20-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Fulham in the summer, represented England from Under-15 to Under-18 level. But he switched his allegiance to Portugal in March this year, making four appearances for the Under-21side.

Carvalho was also included in Portugal's preliminary World Cup. He didn't make the final cut and was instead called up for the Under-21 side for two upcoming friendlies, but Portugal have now confirmed he sent a text message to inform those in charge that he no longer wanted to be part of the team.

"A footballer has decided to give up representing the Portuguese Under-21 team," a statement read.

"Fabio Carvalho informed the Portuguese Football Federation, through some SMS messages, that he does not intend to continue representing Portugal at Under-21 level. This decision by the player was communicated after the call-up for friendlies against Czech Republic and Japan was made."

The reason for Carvalho's decision is unclear. Some have suggested it could be born out of frustration towards failing to make the senior team, while others have claimed the Liverpool man could be about to return to the England national team.

Carvalho last represented England's Under-18 side in October 2019 when he was part of a squad which featured the likes of Manchester City's Cole Palmer and Leeds duo Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt.