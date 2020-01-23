Fans in Turmoil as Sadio Mané Forced Off With Hamstring Injury Against Wolves

​Sadio Mané was forced to withdraw in the first half of Liverpool's game against Wolves this evening with a suspected hamstring problem.

Mané has been in sensational form this season, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists as the Reds swept away all challengers to rack up a hefty lead at the top of the Premier League table.

However Liverpool will be significantly weakened if the strain that led to the Senegal international being substituted proves to be serious.

Mané did not seem to be in any great discomfort when he departed the field but ​beIN SPORTS have reported that the forward told Liverpool's team doctor that he was suffering from a hamstring complaint.

Despite things looking fairly encouraging for the 27-year-old's recovery time, the Reds faithful were still anxiously searching for any updates on social media.

Mane just knew he was done, worrying. Didn’t even try to continue, maybe it was a pre-existing injury — George (@GeorgeOwxn) January 23, 2020

​​

What's the news on Mane? What's the injury and extent? — An (@RoyalANfield) January 23, 2020

​​

Really Really Hope That Is Not A Serious Injury For Sadio Mane... — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) January 23, 2020

More importantly though, those who had tripled captain Mané on Fantasy Premier League - on account of Liverpool having two fixtures this gameweek - were absolutely fuming.

I triple captioned Mane on FPL and he’s gone off injured. pic.twitter.com/MJfBaMszlR — O (@EfcOlly) January 23, 2020

FPL managers who triple captained Mane watching him leave the pitch injured. pic.twitter.com/z5ICfczuxR — AJ 礪 (@r3al__AJ) January 23, 2020

​​

I have a personal reason for this TC decision.



When in hospital last year I wanted to TC Mane but physically couldn't. World was spinny & half my body didn't work.



Nine months on I get to go again.



Don't care if he blanks.



Its just nice to be able to TC him. #FPL pic.twitter.com/JoiiZjNXqp — FPLJoe (@FFScout_Joe) January 23, 2020

​​