Fantasy Premier League: 2022/23 Liverpool FPL prices revealed

The first batch of Liverpool player prices for the upcoming Fantasy Premier League season have been revealed, with new arrival Darwin Nunez set to cost £9.0m.

Ever since the Reds won the race for Nunez's signature this summer speculation has been swirling over how much he would cost on FPL.

Those questions have finally been answered with the Uruguayan costing the exact same as another popular forward asset, Diogo Jota.

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to retain his status as the most expensive defender in FPL history as he starts at £7.5m - £0.5m more than partner in crime Andy Robertson.

New defensive signing Calvin Ramsey will set you back considerably less at just £4.0m.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, who recently toasted signing a new contract at Anfield, has been priced at a whopping £13.0m and Alisson costs £5.5m.

Prices for the rest of the Liverpool squad will be confirmed in due course.

Liverpool 2022/23 FPL goalkeeper prices

Alisson - £5.5m

Liverpool 2022/23 FPL defender prices

Calvin Ramsey - £4.0m

Virgil van Dijk - £6.5m

Trent Alexander-Arnold - £7.5m

Andy Robertson - £7.0m

Liverpool 2022/23 FPL midfielder prices

Harvey Elliott - £5.0m

Thiago Alcantara - £5.5m

Mohamed Salah - £13.0m

Luis Diaz - £8.0m

Liverpool 2022/23 FPL forward prices