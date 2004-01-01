Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 12

After a two-week pause due to the pesky international break, the Premier League - and more importantly, Fantasy Premier League - is back.

Whether you are flying high at the top of your various leagues or soon becoming the laughing stock of your friend group, racking up as many FPL points as possible is vital as we head into the make-or-break Christmas period.

Looking to conduct a bit of surgery on your squad? Never fear, 90min is here to offer you some advice.

1. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - £7.5m

Jota is already a popular choice for many FPL managers | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

With Roberto Firmino out injured and Sadio Mane a doubt, Diogo Jota is a guaranteed starter when Liverpool take on Arsenal this weekend.



After underwhelming point hauls of one and two respectively in the last two gameweeks, Jota will be out to prove a point against the Gunners.



At £7.5m, it is hard to find better value at this price-point.

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - £12.2m

Kane could be worth the investment | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

After a horrific start to the season, it may finally be Harry Kane season in the world of Fantasy Premier League.



Kane managed seven goals for England during the international break and will hopefully be inspired at club level following the arrival of Antonio Conte.



What's more, Tottenham's fixture list looks extremely kind with Leeds, Burnley, Brentford and Norwich to come over the next few weeks.

3. Son Heung-min (Tottenham) - £10.3m

Son will be hoping to push on under Conte | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

If Kane does not tickle your fancy, perhaps you will be tempted by his partner in crime, Son Heung-min.



Much like the England skipper, Son should be boosted by the arrival of Conte who appreciates hard workers like him.



As we say, Spurs' fixtures look extremely tasty too. What could go wrong?

4. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) - £4.4m

Lamptey is back | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury, Tariq Lamptey is back in the fold with Brighton.



A real FPL hero of yesteryear - when he cost just £4m - Lamptey is still one of the most attractive low-price defenders in the game.



During his first start of the season against Newcastle, he completed two key passes in just 74 minutes. This suggests big assist potential for a very reasonable price.

5. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) - £5.8m

Gallagher has been in great form | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Conor Gallagher has begun the Premier League season in the form of his life, capping off his fine start with a maiden England appearance during the international break.



Let off the leash by Patrick Vieira, Gallagher has netted in each of his last two games and Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures look pretty good.



Burnley, Aston Villa, Leeds and, dare we say it, Manchester United are all winnable games where he could help himself to more FPL points.

6. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - £7.0m

Zaha has kicked on of late | Paul Harding/GettyImages

Much like Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha has been in imperious form for Palace recently, netting in each of his side's last two games.



Zaha has long been an FPL favourite due to his fairly low price tag but if he keeps scoring at the current rate he will not be £7m for long.



Best to get him in now while the Eagles' upcoming fixture list still looks promising.

7. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) - £6.8m

Saint-Maximin could thrive under Eddie Howe | Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Newcastle United finally got around to naming Steve Bruce's successor in the international break, with Eddie Howe stepping into the hot seat.



This is likely good news for the club's forwards, with Howe's Bournemouth side consistently scoring without too many problems during their time in the Premier League.



Just imagine how many points Allan Saint-Maximin can rack up once the shackles are loosened.

8. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) - £5.8m

Pukki needs to keep scoring if Norwich are to stay up | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

On the theme of new-manager bounces, it might be worth giving Teemu Pukki a try if you are looking for a budget striker.



Dean Smith took over from Daniel Farke earlier this week and with Norwich having some kind fixtures coming up - Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle are their next three opponents - Pukki could help himself to a few goals.



Hell, the Canaries might even win two games in a row!