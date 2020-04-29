Fears of Liverpool Fans Flooding Streets on Day of Title Win 'Threatening' to Halt 2019/20 Season R

There are fears that thousands of Liverpool fans could defy social distancing and roam the streets near Anfield in celebration on the day the Reds are crowned champions. That concern is also 'threatening' to be a stumbling block to the resumption of the campaign, according to a report.





The Reds were just two wins away from securing their first ever Premier League title before play was halted due to the coronavirus crisis.





There has been no action since mid-March due to the pandemic and it has been declared that the season can only resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so.





However, some players in England's top flight who are currently abroad have been told to return to the country if possible as clubs begin to prepare for the campaign to restart. Furthermore, the government are said to be encouraging the Premier League to return as soon as possible behind closed doors in order to boost public morale.





The Mirror now report, however, that fears over Liverpool fans taking to the streets in celebration of their side winning the title are acting as a 'threat' to the resumption of the season. Police have been consulted over preventing thousands of supporters from parading around near Anfield on the day of Liverpool being crowned champions - of course, only if the Reds are able to complete the job.





The report adds that Merseyside Police have held 'discreet talks' on policing at Anfield, while it is also noted that Premier League officials are 'keen' to know how they plan to tackle this issue and what can be done.





As for Liverpool, they believe 'a number of innovative measures' can be taken to prevent fans from lurking near the stadium in large groups - even if Liverpool are to lift the Premier League trophy in an empty Anfield.





As the government looks to reduce the number of cases within the country, this will undoubtedly be seen as a potential problem that will need to be resolved prior to the resumption of the campaign - especially considering how close the Reds are to securing the title.



