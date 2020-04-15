Federico Chiesa Available for the 'Right Offer' as Fiorentina President Alerts Liverpool & Man Utd

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has been discussing the future of two of the club's prize assets in Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Chiesa, but while he left little wiggle room for speculation on the former, his quotes on Chiesa are likely to have put half of Europe on red alert.





The Italian has long been one of the go-to names for virtually any major club seeking a wide forward over the past two seasons. ​Manchester United are the ​reported front-runners at present, but it has largely been cyclical, with ​Liverpool , Manchester City and Juventus, depending on who you believe, all taking turns at the front of the queue.

In the face of persistent speculation, La Viola have fought tooth and nail to keep hold of the £60m-rated 22-year-old, but as he impresses in his fourth season as a senior pro, there is a feeling that it may be his last in a purple shirt.





And that's a fear realised by Commisso, who admits he has promised Chiesa he can leave if the right offer comes in.





When asked about the futures of Castrovilli and Chiesa, he told ​Sky Italia : "I want players who are happy to stay. Castrovilli has a long contract and he will certainly stay.





"As far as Chiesa is concerned, I promised him that if the right offer came and he wanted to leave, we can satisfy him. In recent months we have not talked about it but the situation in Florence has also changed in his eyes. The goal is to make a stronger team for the next year, making a better championship."

Chiesa has contributed seven goals and five assists to what has been an underwhelming season for the Florence side, who sat 13th in Serie A at the time football was paused.



