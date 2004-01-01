Fenerbahce Lead Five-Way Battle for Liverpool Forward Divock Origi

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are leading the race to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi, who has been unable to command a regular starting role at Anfield.

The Super Lig outfit are joined by a host of Premier League sides in trying to tempt the Belgian forward away from Merseyside but Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur claims Fenerbahce are the first club to make a serious enquiry.

Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham and Newcastle are also keen to land the former Lille forward, who scored six goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances last season, although the majority of those came from the bench.

Origi still has four years left to run on his contract after penning a new deal only last summer, and is thought to be valued by Liverpool at around £30m. The Reds may be willing to accept half that figure in the current market though, and are also open to letting him leave on loan as long as the transfer includes an obligation to buy.

Konur states that Fenerbahce have already made an enquiry with the Premier League champions over taking Origi on loan, though any deal is dependant on providing a loan fee, as well as covering the majority of his wages.

Origi has struggled to hold down a first-team spot since arriving six years ago, and has previously been loaned back to former club Lille, as well as VfL Wolfsburg. Despite this, he's become a fan favourite - after scoring important goals in the Merseyside derby and latter stages of the Champions League - at Anfield, even though he's only played backup to Liverpool's famed front three.

With the Belgian entering the prime years of his career, he may entertain the prospect of more regular football. A move to Villa or Newcastle wouldn't necessarily bring him that, given their transfer spending this summer, but Fenerbahce are likely to make Origi first choice if he joins.

Liverpool may seek a replacement for Origi, too, with 20-year-old Rhian Brewster the only other recognised striker behind Roberto Firmino.