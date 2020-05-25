Ferran Torres: Assessing the Options for the Young Valencia Forward & Where He Should Go

It's astonishing to think that Ferran Torres only turned 20 fairly recently.

The Valencia forward has already made 88 senior appearances for the club he grew up supporting, with 35 coming this season. In 2019/20, he has managed six goals and seven assists, and while these aren't exactly phenomenal figures, Torres has developed into a very well-rounded player.

Torres' progression, both for his club and on the international scene at varying age groups, has led to him attracting plenty of attention. The Spaniard has been linked with pretty much every top European club this season, and interest in him has only grown as a result of his contract situation.

#mufc, Man City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have been following Ferran Torres’ situation at Valencia with interest. He is out of contract in 12 months time. He will likely go on the market for a knockdown price this summer #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 25, 2020

He only has just over one year remaining on his current deal and is said to have rejected a number of new offers from his club to extend his stay. Within his current deal, he has a €100m release clause, but the Athletic have reported that Torres could depart this summer (or whenever the transfer window opens) for 'significantly' less.

This is because Valencia were already in a 'tricky' position financially prior to the coronavirus and had accepted that they would need to sell some important players this summer. As well as this, the club also don't want to run the risk of allowing Torres to enter into the final 12 months of his deal, and potentially depart for almost nothing.

With this in mind, we have decided to take a look at Torres' options and decide which move would suit him best...

Barcelona

One option is Barcelona and in many ways, it makes a lot of sense. Torres has grown up in Spain and the chance to remain (fairly) close to his family and friends could be very appealing and important to a young player like Torres is.

Of course, Barça have also held an interest in him for quite some time now, with the Catalan giants pushing to sign him back when Torres was just 17. The timing wasn't right then, but with just over a year remaining on his current deal, it could suit both parties. It is even said that Torres could be keen to hear what Barça have to offer now.

La Blaugrana have the likes of Ousmane Dembele at their disposal, but the Frenchman has very much struggled with injuries. The club are crying out for a player like Torres and while they may be hoping he can make an instant impact, Torres could be eased into the first team.

In other ways, however, it makes very little sense.

Barça are a club struggling financially and politically. The unrest and hostile atmosphere could immediately deter a player, while the pressure that would be placed on Torres upon his arrival also wouldn't be beneficial for his career.

Assessment: It would be illogical. Don't do it, Ferran.

Real Madrid

How many wingers do Real Madrid want?

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane appears to be keen on rebuilding his ageing side and could look to offload a number of more experienced members of the squad when the transfer window opens. Real have already been linked with a number of exciting young talents, and Torres is also on this list.

Familiar with the style of play in La Liga, Torres may not necessarily need too much time to adjust, something that has proven to be very challenging for Luka Jovic. However, while he would be a shrewd investment for Real, it wouldn't be the greatest move for the player himself.

Limited opportunities and a great deal of pressure could halt his progression. It is a move that would suit Torres in two or three seasons, after he has taken the next step in his career.

Assessment: Being a part of the rebuild could be appealing, but it's just a bit too soon.

Liverpool

Why wouldn't a player want to join Liverpool?

Soon-to-be (if the season does get back underway) Premier League champions as well as last season's winners of the Champions League, Liverpool are a dominant force in Europe, all the while playing penetrating, free-flowing football.

The Reds have shown an interest in Torres and this is understandable as he would fit into Jurgen Klopp's style of play. His physical attributes and ability to be direct are qualities that would benefit him in the Premier League, while his work ethic, versatility and understanding of the game would also make him a good fit in Klopp's squad.

The problem, however, is game time...again.

Unless any of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino departs, when is Torres going to be given a run of games in the starting lineup? Of course, if one player were to sustain an injury, it would be a different story, but it would be hard to envisage a scenario where Torres would be satisfied with the playing time he would receive if he moves to Anfield.

This is a player with tremendous potential and he will require regular game time if he is to reach the heights so many expect he can.

Assessment: Sure, it's appealing, but it wouldn't be what Torres needs.

Manchester City

Manchester City have - yep, you've guessed it - also been linked with Torres. In City's case, they are searching for a potential replacement for Leroy Sane, who could be on his way out of the club.

Torres would be an excellent addition and it is a frightening to think about how much further Torres could improve under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. The Spanish forward would slot effortlessly into the squad, operating with a similar technical ability and understanding of the game to the likes of Bernardo Silva and David Silva, while also possessing lightning quick pace.

Manchester City should be considering making a move - and fast - for this talented Spaniard, but the issue of playing time once again arises as there is plenty of competition for places in the City squad.

Torres has proven during his career thus far that he isn't a player to shy away from a challenge and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take the risk of moving to the Etihad if an offer came in for him, considering the improvements he could make to his game by learning from those around him.

Assessment: Would be a risk, but could be an excellent decision for both parties.

Manchester United

Torres fits the profile of an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer/Football Manager-type signing. And while Man Utd have - and will continue to be - linked with almost every player in world football, they have been keeping tabs on the youngster for some time.

Torres would slot into a fluid front three, which would suit him, while he would also be expected to be competing for a starting spot at Old Trafford.

But there's one major problem.

Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund man is one of United's priority signings this summer and their efforts will go towards landing him in what could be a mammoth deal. The Red Devils are right to be considering players such as Torres as an alternative should they fail to bring Sancho in, while he would also represent a much cheaper alternative.

His style of play would work well at United and, in theory, it is a move that makes complete sense - but it may well be contingent upon whether the club land their first-choice target. Fans may also be keen to see United bring in more than one winger in order to increase their attacking options, but the financial impact of COVID-19 must also be recognised.

Assessment: Would suit both parties, but he isn't United's top priority.

Borussia Dortmund

Completing the list are Borussia Dortmund. The Germans are very keen on Torres, and they are even said to have recently made the first proper move for him, as Bild reported (via the Daily Mail) that they have made a bid of around £34.8m for his services.

Could he be Jadon Sancho's replacement?

The truth is, he could very well be, with 90min still being told that United remain intent on securing a deal for the Englishman. But equally, if Sancho were to stay put for whatever reason, this shouldn't impact BVB in their efforts to sign Torres.

Dortmund, of course, have built up a reputation of developing young talents and giving them the platform they need to shine, and this must be an attractive proposition for Torres. Equally, he would get regular game time, while he would also be playing Champions League football. Capable of playing on the left, on the right and up front, he would be an excellent fit and it would be the most logical place for him to continue developing.

Whether Sancho stays or he goes, Dortmund should come back in with another offer for Torres. Should Sancho complete his switch to Man Utd, Torres would be a worthy replacement.

Assessment: What are you both waiting for?!

For more from Adam Aladay, follow him on Twitter!