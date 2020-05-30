Ferran Torres Speaks Out on Valencia Future Amid Liverpool & Man Utd Links

Ferran Torres has cooled talk linking him with a Premier League switch by revealing his dedication to current side Valencia and his admiration for La Liga.





Valencia are down in seventh place in the league and chasing a European berth, with Spanish top-flight football due to resume on 12 June and Torres eager to return to action.





As a player who has performed well in his domestic league - four goals and four assists this season - the usual links to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have cropped up, although how serious their interest was in the first place is debatable.





United certainly do need to address their right-wing slot, a position that has not been adequately filled by any of the last four managers at the club, but they've got their eyes on someone else this summer. In terms of Liverpool? Yeah, I think they're fine.





But nevertheless the rumours have inevitably hotted up, leaving Torres to pour the necessary cold water over them and commit himself to amending Valencia's recent poor run of form.





"For young people, La Liga is the best league there is," he told Club del Deportista (via the Mirror). "It is helping me a lot and I am learning all the time.





"I think I have settled in Valencia and in the division," he added. "Things are going well for me even though the team is on a bad streak, although we think we are going to turn it around."





Even if the pair were to move in for Torres, they would need to contend with his hefty £90m release clause, one that carries through into next season. Barcelona, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked, but the likelihood of any of these sides parting with such a substantial amount given their respective current financial situations is highly unlikely.





Take the Reds, for example, who chose not to pay £53m for Timo Werner - someone they were legitimately linked with. You can make fair assumption on any Torres pursuit from that alone.





