FIFA 21: Liverpool Player Ratings for Ultimate Team Revealed

Simply put, Liverpool enjoyed one of the finest campaigns in the history of English top flight football last season, even taking into consideration the dip in form after the club's first league title for 30 years was sealed (coincidentally, of course).

After conquering global club football at the turn of the year, Liverpool ended the season with a staggering 99 Premier League points. While their status as European champions from 2019 ensured Jurgen Klopp's key men were already in the upper echelons of the rankings, their successes last season sees them start the game with no fewer than 11 players in the top 100.

However, not even Liverpool can have every squad member in the centurions club, so here's the FIFA 21 ratings (via the Liverpool Echo) for the highly rated Reds and those that don't rank as well just yet.

31. Yasser Larouci (61)

FIFA 20 Rating: 59



Larouci may still be a bronze card but has been bumped up two ratings from last season, perhaps one for each first team appearance he made in 2019/20.

30. Curtis Jones (64)

FIFA 20 Rating: 61



Jones and his long-range shooting caught the eye during his fleeting first-team opportunities last term and has been rewarded with a reduced squad number (48 to 17) and less substantial rating boost (61 to 65).

29. Sepp van den Berg (65)

FIFA 20 Rating: 66



Van den Berg, on the other hand, carries the unwanted burden of having a shirt number (72) which is considerably higher than his downgraded rating (65).

28. Harvey Elliott (65)

FIFA 20 Rating: N/A



The man, or rather boy, who holds a myriad of age-related records is still only 17 and, in his first appearance on FIFA, boasts the respectable status of a silver card.

27. Ben Woodburn (66)

FIFA 20 Rating: 68



Woodburn has been part of Liverpool football club in one guise or another for well over a decade, yet last made an appearance for the senior side in May 2018.



A lengthy injury layoff during his loan spell with Oxford United last season may have contributed to his downgrade.

26. Neco Williams (67)

FIFA 20 Rating: N/A



Unusually, Liverpool's primary creative outlets reside in the full-back slots (we'll get to them later).



Filling in for either of these key players is a daunting task but Jürgen Klopp appears to have trusted Williams as primary cover for the right-back position.

25. Nathaniel Phillips (68)

FIFA 20 Rating: 61



Phillips has been granted a remarkable rating boost, jumping seven points after a successful loan spell in the German second tier with VfB Stuttgart culminated in the club's promotion to the top flight.

24. Rhian Brewster (70)

FIFA 20 Rating: 64



11 goals in 22 games on loan at Swansea City last season not only earned Rhian Brewster a six-point rating boost, but is also likely to prompt a transfer bid from Sheffield United.

23. Marko Grujic (75)

FIFA 20 Rating: 77



Grujic has spent most of his Liverpool career out on loan and despite a spirited end to the Bundesliga season with Hertha BSC last term, he may not be on Merseyside for much longer having changed agents supposedly in a bid to move on.

22. Kostas Tsimikas (76)

FIFA 20 Rating: 72



The 24-year-old left-back impressed enough as Olympiacos claimed the Greek top flight title last season to earn an £11.7m transfer to Liverpool and an upgrade from a silver to gold.

21. Divock Origi (77)

FIFA 20 Rating: 78



Despite recording his best goalscoring season in the Premier League since 2017, Origi has been downgraded.



Although - somewhat bizarrely - every stat on the face of his card has either stayed the same or increased, compared to last season.

20. Harry Wilson (77)

FIFA 20 Rating: 75



Bournemouth's stock may have taken a nasty dip after relegation but Wilson and his free-kick prowess were only bolstered by the first season of regular top flight football for the 23-year-old.

19. Takumi Minamino (77)

FIFA 20 Rating: 75



Minamino's excellent start to the new season offers hope that the Japan international can bounce back from an underwhelming first six months at Liverpool that Klopp charitably described as 'unlucky'.

18. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (79)

FIFA 20 Rating: 80



When devoid of injuries, there are few things on a football pitch Oxlade-Chamberlain can't do. However, the questions surrounding his fitness continue to persist and have perhaps contributed to his downgrade.

17. James Milner (80)

FIFA 20 Rating: 81



The man Klopp described as 'Mr Professional' may be entering his 19th season of senior football, but has shown few signs of slowing down and can feel perhaps a tad hard done by to be downgraded.

16. Diogo Jota (80)

FIFA 20 Rating: 80



Liverpool's new £45m-man got off to the perfect start with an action-packed debut against Arsenal which culminated in a maiden goal for the reigning Premier League champions.



Jota excelled with Wolves but whether he can pose a serious threat to any of the club's fabled front three - who are at least seven ratings higher - remains to be seen.

15. Xherdan Shaqiri (81)

FIFA 20 Rating: 82



The man once known as 'the Alpine Messi' has desperately struggled to slalom his way past the established frontline ahead of him in the pecking order, playing more than ten minutes of a Premier League match just twice last season.

14. Naby Keïta (81)

FIFA 20 Rating: 82



For the second season in a row, Keïta's base card has been downgraded. However, this season the trend is surely set to stop. Keïta was one of Liverpool's standout players post-lockdown and has continued that form this campaign.



He may not quite reach the height which earned him a 93 rated Team of the Season during his RB Leipzig days, but he's on his way.

13. Joël Matip (83)

FIFA 20 Rating: 82



Despite losing his place in the starting XI and struggling with injury for much of last season, Matip has been given an upgrade. Go figure.

12. Joe Gomez (83)

FIFA 20 Rating: 80



The man who has all but cemented his position in Matip's centre-back role has also been the beneficiary of a stats boost. Gomez boasts one of the most attractive centre-back cards in the game with 82 pace, 83 defending and 80 physical.

11. Georginio Wijnaldum (85)

FIFA 20 Rating: 84



Where Georginio Wijnaldum's future lies remains uncertain, yet the Reds will do well to keep a remarkable all-rounder - a status accurately reflected by the fact that no stat on the face of his card is less than 75.

10. Thiago Alcântara (85)

FIFA 20 Rating: 87



Thiago showed little sign of any decline on an imperious Premier League debut - let alone a downgrade from 87 to 85 - but will be forced to recover from a positive COVID-19 test before his return.

9. Jordan Henderson (86)

FIFA 20 Rating: 83



Much was made about Henderson's shared rating with Paul Pogba - a comparison inevitably heightened by the club loyalties of those involved. But Liverpool's all-action leader - and the FWA Player of the Year - is wholeheartedly deserving of his place among the game's elite.

8. Andy Robertson (87)

FIFA 20 Rating: 85



Perhaps unsurprisingly for a side with the Premier League's best defence last season, Liverpool boast three of the six highest rated defenders in FIFA 21, with Robertson a vital part of this set-up.

7. Fabinho (87)

FIFA 20 Rating: 85



Only two Premier League midfielders can better Fabinho's 87 rating, yet the versatile Brazilian has already hinted at a possible positional change card down the line after a noteworthy early-season performance at centre-back.

6. Roberto Firmino (87)

FIFA 20 Rating: 86



Firmino's home goal drought could scarcely detract from another hugely influential season from the intelligent frontman with a feather touch.

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold (87)

Reckon @trentaa98 is happy with his #FIFA21 rating? ?



Football Focus - Saturday at 12:00 BST on @BBCOne! pic.twitter.com/9RAmDALWgF — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 10, 2020

FIFA 20 Rating: 83



Alexander-Arnold's remarkable ascension over the past two seasons has been reflected by his standing as the highest rated right-back in FIFA 21.



His 66 shooting might need another look at, mind.

4. Alisson Becker (90)

FIFA 20 Rating: 89



Alisson's importance to Liverpool was reinforced by his absence when the club bowed out of the Champions League last season. Only their opponents that night - Atlético Madrid - can boast a higher rated goalkeeper.

3. Sadio Mané (90)

FIFA 20 Rating: 88



Mané netted at least 20 goals from the left wing for the third season on the bounce in 2019/20, and also racked up an impressive tally of nine assists across all competitions, an indication of the creativity added by a player who could hardly be more complete.

2. Mohamed Salah (90)

FIFA 20 Rating: 90



Mohamed Salah is, at times, threatened by the curse of normalised brilliance but the prolific Egyptian deservedly finds himself among the top ten players in the game, one of three from Liverpool in this rarified bracket.

1. Virgil van Dijk (90)

FIFA 20 Rating: 90



Van Dijk's status as the world's best defender has rarely been in doubt over the past two seasons and this lofty standing is replicated by his FIFA ranking, which also sees him rated at the seventh-best player in the game.