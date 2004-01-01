FIFA 23 ratings leak: Liverpool

FIFA 23 is approaching rapidly, and it's about this time that player ratings start to trickle out into the world.

Fans around the world are already starting to design their dream Ultimate Team, and that task becomes a whole lot easier once the player ratings surface.

Here are Liverpool's leaked ratings.

*all ratings are unofficial and are subject to change before the official release

Liverpool leaked FIFA 23 ratings

There hasn't been too much change in the Liverpool setup, although the top stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have both been handed +1 increases up to 90.

Goalkeeper Alisson remains 89, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson retaining their 87 ratings. They're joined by Fabinho, who is up from 86 to 87.

Thiago is 86 overall and Diogo Jota comes in narrowly behind on 85, but the biggest increase in the Liverpool squad goes to January signing Luis Diaz, who was an 80 in FIFA 22 but has jumped up to an 84 this time around. Joel Matip is also rated 84.

83-rated cards have been handed to Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino, who comes in higher than 82-rated summer signing Darwin Nunez.

The biggest downgrade on Liverpool's books goes to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is down from 79 to 77.

Full leaked Liverpool ratings