FIFA 23 Team of the Year - revealed

EA Sports FIFA have announced their highly-anticipated Team of the Year, as voted for by fans of the football's game franchise.

Fans were asked to pick a starting XI from a shortlist of the world's top 100 footballers - a shortlist which included everyone from Iago Aspas to Lionel Messi.

So without further, here's who was chosen:

FIFA 23 Team of the Year

GK - Thibaut Courtois - A UEFA Champions League winner in 2022, Courtois cemented himself as an all-time great over the last 12 months.

RB - Achraf Hakimi - With Trent Alexander-Arnold not impressing as much as he has in previous years, Hakimi took the crown as 'best right-back in the world' in 2022.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - Imperious in the first half of 2022...not so much in the second.

CB - Eder Militao - Surprisingly made the cut ahead of his centre-back partner David Alaba.

LB - Theo Hernandez - One of the best attacking full-backs around, Theo Hernandez was key to Milan winning their first Scudetto in a decade.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne - Outrageously brilliant for Manchester City in 2022, and 2021, and 2020 etc.

CM - Luka Modric - Now 37, it's rather remarkable that Luka Modric is still this good.

CM - Jude Bellingham - The England star went to another level in 2022 at BVB and is surely set for a mega-money move in the summer.

CF - Lionel Messi - Finally added a FIFA World Cup to his trophy cabinet and proved he's the best player of all time. That's a pretty decent 2022.

CF - Karim Benzema - There was no better player in the world at the tailend of the 2022/23 season. Almost single-handedly dragged Real Madrid to another CL crown.

ST - Kylian Mbappe - He deserved to be in this team for his hat-trick in the World Cup final alone.