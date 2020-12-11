FIFA Confirm Final Nominees for 2020 The Best Awards

FIFA have announced their three-person shortlists for Best Coach, Best Player and Best Goalkeeper across men and women's football, as well as the three-goal shortlist for this year's Puskas Award.

Long lists were confirmed earlier this year, but FIFA have since whittled the voting down to three individuals in each section, which will go out to the leading player or coach in their category across 2020.

The Best Men's Player shortlist? Well, you could have guessed that. The ever-present Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo join Bayern Munich record-breaker Robert Lewandowski, as the three veteran forwards vie to pry the award away from Virgil van Dijk.

WSL duo Pernille Harder and Lucy Bronze make up two thirds of the Best Women's Player category, and are joined by imperious Lyon defender Wendie Renard who captained her side to another league and Champions League double in 2019/20.

Renard's manager Jean-Luc Vasseur earns a nomination for Best Women's Coach, as do Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and the Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman, who won the inaugural award back in 2017.

There was a surprise or two on the Best Men's Coach list. Bayern treble winner Hansi Flick and Jurgen Klopp join Marcelo Bielsa, whose Leeds team have established themselves back in the Premier League after their famous promotion last term.

Shortlists in full

Best Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski

Best Women's Player: Pernille Harder, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard

Best Men's Coach: Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, Marcelo Bielsa

Best Women's Coach: Jean-Luc Vasseur, Emma Hayes, Sarina Wiegman

Best Men's Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak

Best Women's Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi, Christiane Endler, Alyssa Naeher

Puskas (Best Goal): Giordgiande Arrascaeta, Son Heung-min, Luis Suarez

The winners of the respective awards will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on Thursday 17 December.