Fiorentina make decision on Sofyan Amrabat amid Liverpool & Tottenham interest

Fiorentina are intent on keeping midfielder Sofyan Amrabat beyond this month’s transfer deadline. It follows interest in the player from Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks.

Amrabat rose to major prominence during the 2022 World Cup, helping Morocco become the first African nation in the tournament’s 92-year history to reach the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old’s heroic shielding performances at the heart of midfield saw Morocco keep clean sheets against Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal in Qatar, before eventually succumbing to France at the penultimate hurdle and going on to finish fourth.

90min reported interest from Liverpool and Tottenham back in December, shortly before Morocco were due to play France. Spurs have long held an interest and were close to a deal in January 2022 before opting to take Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus instead. Liverpool’s interest is much more recent bit stems from the Reds being light in midfield this season.

At the time, 90min explained that Fiorentina had knocked back all enquiries and had no intention to let Amrabat leave in January. Viola general manager Joe Barone has now publicly stated that.

“For Amrabat we are convinced of the team we have created,” he told Sportitalia.

Amrabat’s camp have long respected Fiorentina’s desire to not to sell.

In December, the player’s agent, Alberto Maria Jimmy Fontana, explained there had been a lot of interest but explained why a January exit would be unlikely.

“We have received many phone calls for him, but we respect the choices Fiorentina are making. They decided to bet on him and not to keep [Lucas] Torreira, even if they could have played together,” Fontana told Radio Sportiva.

“The calls are nice, but we have an excellent relationship with Fiorentina, in addition to the long contract that binds him to the Viola. Despite playing in a lower European cup, they are a very respectable club.”

Amrabat joined Fiorentina from Belgian side Club Brugge in 2020 and has a contract until 2024 that has an option to extend it until 2025.

