Liverpool and Tottenham demonstrated just what an exciting Premier League title race we have on our hands as the pair played out a pulsating 90 minutes at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Reds ran out 2-1 winners courtesy of a late Roberto Firmino header and it was a game they largely dominated - yet Tottenham can feel unfortunate to have not come away with a point at the very least based on the sheer quality of chances they created.

In the past three seasons we have been treated to title races characterised by the very elite running away with proceedings.

Manchester City sent records tumbling under Pep Guardiola en route to their 2017/18 title triumph, and though Liverpool pushed them all the way the following season, it was still two teams who were head and shoulders above the rest.

Liverpool then made up for the 2018/19 disappointment in style by effectively having the title wrapped up by Christmas - not even a global pandemic and three-month football hiatus could deny them one of the most convincing Premier League wins in top-flight history.

But things are a little different this season for all kinds of reasons - the lack of crowd, the absence of pre-season and the more congested fixture schedule that those in Europe are having to contend with - and the newfound chaos is a welcome change from the predictability of the last three years.

This was particularly evident on Wednesday evening as Liverpool leapfrogged Spurs at the Premier League summit with victory over their title rivals - a win that was somehow convincing yet unconvincing at the same time.

In the first half, Liverpool were outstanding. The midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones absolutely ran the show. The passing and movement was quick, sharp and slick as the Reds carved out numerous promising openings.

Hugo Lloris was frequently called into action, but the majority of saves were routine. Only a deflected Mohamed Salah effort following great work from Jones could beat the Spurs goalkeeper. They had the goal that Chelsea and Arsenal before them had failed to grab in Tottenham's two previous Premier League outings against so-called 'Big Six' opposition.

Mourinho's side had hardly got out of their own half, let alone threatened, but were remarkably level just after the half-hour mark. Giovani Lo Celso picked out Son Heung-min with a terrific through ball, and his finish was similarly sublime.

Unlike last season, Liverpool have their flaws. Defensive capabilities have never been Trent Alexander-Arnold's strongest asset, but he looks more vulnerable with the absence of Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's back four.

The Dutchman's presence continued to be missed in the second half as twice Steven Bergwijn raced clean through on goal down the Reds' right as Liverpool failed to win the ball in the air, but twice he was wasteful, first prodding wide and then rattling the post. Harry Kane then headed a terrific chance over from a corner. For all Liverpool's possession and dominance deep in the Tottenham half, these three chances were more clear cut than anything they had mustered all evening.

But as the clock ticked down, the Liverpool of 2019/20 resurfaced, Firmino powering home Andy Robertson's corner in the 89th minute. Although Alexander-Arnold is yet to hit the heights of last season, on the opposite flank Robertson excelled.

Liverpool are a more flawed side this season, they are more vulnerable defensively and they will likely slip up again, but Wednesday's win demonstrates that they still have last term's ability to grind out a win, and in this most unpredictable of title races, that is more valuable than ever.