Florian Neuhaus speaks out on his future amid Liverpool interest

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus has done his best to distance himself from recent reports linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were recently added to a list of suitors for Neuhaus which also includes the likes of Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich, all of whom have been impressed with the 23-year-old's performances this season.

Neuhaus has impressed this season | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Touted as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, whose contract expires at the end of the season, Neuhas admitted to Kicker that he is focused on finishing the season with Gladbach, but he left the door open to a move in the summer.

"I have a contract until 2024 and I have very big goals for this season," Neuhaus said. "That's what I'm concentrating on now. [Transfer talk] is really not a big issue for me now.



"I play at Borussia, I have a contract, and we as a club are still pursuing very big goals this season. I can't say what will happen in the summer at the moment.



"I'm also very relaxed about the future. Borussia is a club where I was able to develop excellently and where everything is there. I know what I have with Borussia."

Neuhaus also admitted that his primary goal is to win trophies, something he is yet to experience outside of his second-tier title victory with Dusseldorf in 2018. Gladbach currently sit down in eighth in the Bundesliga, 16 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

That desire may lead Neuhaus to seek a move away this summer, and there are expected to be plenty of suitors in a player who is understood to have a release clause of around £35m in his contract.

Neuhaus has admitted a desire to win trophies | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Alongside Liverpool, some of the stronger rumours surrounding Neuhaus have involved Borussia Dortmund, who recently confirmed a deal to sign Gladbach manager Marco Rose at the end of the season.

Links with Dortmund write themselves because of Rose, but if Neuhaus' release clause is so affordable, there will likely be countless sides chasing his signature.

