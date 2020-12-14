Football World Pays Tribute to Gerard Houllier

The football world was rocked on Monday with the news that former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier had passed away late on Sunday at the age of 73.

The legendary Frenchman enjoyed success both in his homeland and overseas, with his six-year spell at Anfield between 1998 and 2004 perhaps the most well-known period of Houllier's managerial career.

We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends.



Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020. pic.twitter.com/isHGXIfe5E — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2020

A real rags-to-riches story, Houllier cut his teeth in the fifth tier of French football before steadily rising up the ranks. He moved to Lens in 1982 and earned a move to Paris Saint-Germain three years later.

In his debut season, he led PSG to the Ligue 1 title, establishing himself as a genuine force to be reckoned with at the time.

Houllier then spent nine years working in various positions with the French national team, eventually earning himself a move to Liverpool to lead the side in a short-lived partnership with Roy Evans, before gaining sole control six months later.

The @FFF sends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of our former coach Gérard Houllier, who has died at the age of 73. pic.twitter.com/AhuG0z4Qq9 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) December 14, 2020

Coach

Aujourd'hui je suis très triste

Grâce à vous j ai pu jouer dans ce merveilleux Club de ⁦@LFC⁩

Un grand merci pour tout ce que vous avez fait pour moi

Paix à votre âme

Merci MR Gerrard houiller pic.twitter.com/m52jMZ5yjj — Djibril Cisse (@DjibrilCisse) December 14, 2020

In the years running up to Houllier's move to Anfield, Liverpool found themselves in somewhat of a slump, having struggled to impress in the Premier League, and Houllier was often credited for being the man who single-handedly dragged Liverpool back to relevancy.

He embarked on a quest to rebuild a squad which had faced real criticism in the media, offloading big names like Paul Ince and David James and replacing them with the likes of Sami Hyypia, Dietmar Hamann and Vladimir Smicer - the spine of the side which would go on to win the Champions League in 2005.

2001 was Houllier's finest season at Anfield. He led Liverpool to a cup treble, watching on as his players lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup - an accomplishment which is still heralded to this day.

RIP boss ?

Thank you for believing in me & giving me my professional debut #ynwa pic.twitter.com/dgF4RXdRCW — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) December 14, 2020

A great man and a great manager. Liverpool will be forever grateful. Gérard Houllier - Repose en paix ❤️ pic.twitter.com/36s13bglIB — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man. #RIPBoss pic.twitter.com/klbkY3MCo4 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 14, 2020

Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss. ? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2020

Houllier left the club in 2004, having put in place everything Liverpool needed to continue their success. He had helped overseen the development of the Melwood training complex, rejuvenated a tiring squad and helped instil a culture of winning in a side which had forgotten what it meant to be successful.

In his later years, he spent time with Lyon and Aston Villa, with whom he ended his career in 2011 when health problems became too much to manage.

Houllier led Villa to ninth in the Premier League that year, and to this day, no Villa manager has been able to better that result.

R.I.P Boss , You will be missed , Could not speak highly enough of you, not just as a manager but as a person as well. Taught me to see things Differently. Condolences to the Houllier family ??????? pic.twitter.com/dds3e9JZ7b — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) December 14, 2020

Devastated at the passing of Gérard Houllier. A true gentleman of the game, always put others first @LFC #RIP — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) December 14, 2020

Gérard Houllier was one of the best people I have ever known. He was a dear friend and an incredible supporter of mine, especially in the toughest moments. I will miss you dearly mon ami. Truly special person. — Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) December 14, 2020

Not realising how unwell Gerard Houllier was, I rang him last week for insight on a player & despite being in a bad way he wanted to help. In the end he asked me to call back this week ? He was a special person + professional, his passing another awful loss in an terrible year. https://t.co/wfyAnv31bg — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 14, 2020

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!