Former Arsenal sporting director interested in joining Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Former Arsenal sporting director Sven Mislintat is interested in linking up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, 90min understands.

Mislintat worked alongside Klopp at Borussia Dortmund between 2008 and 2015, and oversaw a number of hugely successful transfers that eventually led to huge profits for the Bundesliga giants.

Klopp moved to the Premier League in 2015 to succeed Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool manager, and Mislintat followed in his footsteps two years later - becoming Arsenal's sporting director after falling out with Klopp's successor at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel.

But the German's stint in north London was relatively short-lived and he moved onto pastures new after less than 18 months at the club - his most recent role was with VfB Stuttgart, who confirmed a mutual termination of his contract on Wednesday.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new sporting director after Julian Ward, who has only been in the job for a year after succeeding the influential Michael Edwards, informed the club's hierarchy of his intention to leave at the end of the season.

Harry Symeou hosts Jack Gallagher and Toby Cudworth to look back on Germany '06 as part of the 'Our World Cup' series. We take a trip down memory lane - join us!

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!

90min understands that Liverpool have not made an approach for Mislintat, or anybody else at this stage, but Ward's successor will be an external appointment rather than an internal promotion.

Sources have further confirmed to 90min, though, that Mislintat is interested in reuniting with Klopp, and that the 50-year-old holds a wider interest in returning to the Premier League.

Ward oversaw the signings of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho during his tenure as Liverpool's sporting director, while he also played a role in extending Mohamed Salah's contract at Liverpool - ending months of speculation about the Egyptian's future in the process.