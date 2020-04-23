Former Leeds & Liverpool Defender Dominic Matteo Gets All Clear Following Brain Tumour Diagnosis

​Former Leeds and Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has revealed he has been given the all clear after being diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

The 45-year-old was rushed to hospital back in November where he underwent life-saving surgery.

Half a year on, Matteo - who won six Scotland caps - has announced a full recovery on social media.

The former Blackburn man also paid tribute to the NHS staff who treated him during his illness.

" Yesterday I got THE phone call, the one I’ve been praying for... my brain scan is clear," he posted on ​Twitter.





"After six months of fear, pain, rehab, surgery and treatment, I’m healthy! It feels unreal! The LGI and St James hospital saved my life. They were simply incredible. Thank you will never be enough!"





Matteo started his career at ​Liverpool back in the early 1990s, making 155 appearances for his the Reds, before being snapped up by Leeds in 2000.





While at Elland Road, he was part of the David O'Leary side that reached the semi-finals of the ​Champions Leag​ue in 2001, putting in a string of fine performances during that famous run. O'Leary made him Leeds captain the following season.

Amid a spate of financial problems, the Whites were relegated in 2004 with Matto signing for Blackburn, before finishing his career at Stoke City in 2009. He also made six appearances for Scotland during his career.





After Matteo posted the news he received a flurry of well wishes from celebrity fans. Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris along with Ray Parlour and Fabrice Muamba were among those to send their best regards.



