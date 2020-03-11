Former Liverpool Boss Roy Evans Says Waiting for the Premier League Title Is No Problem for the Reds

​Former Liverpool boss Roy Evans has insisted Liverpool fans will have no problem waiting a little bit longer to see their side crowned Premier League champions.

The rapid outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide has meant football has come to a standstill, with the vast majority of European leagues suspended as governments go about containing the spread of the virus.

And at the moment, it's unclear whether the 2019/20 Premier League campaign will come to a natural conclusion - with a null and void season potentially leaving Liverpool without the title despite their hefty 25-point lead at the summit with just nine games remaining.

But Evans, who took charge of over 240 games as Liverpool boss between 1994 and 1998, has insisted that the red side of the Mersey won't mind waiting a few more months to see their side win the title - with it being likely that the final few games will be played at some point later this year.

The 71-year-old told the Daily Mail: “They are right to stop the season and it cannot resume until it is safe. This is only football, after all.

“But I hope we get the title eventually, somehow. I hope we get the games played. After waiting 30 years we can wait another few months if we have to.

“We are talking about people’s lives and that’s the most important thing,” he added.

Evans, who worked under Liverpool icons Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, was also complimentary of current manager Jurgen Klopp and the side he's built over the past couple of years.

“This year they have been fantastic in terms of results and style. It’s been almost perfect at times.

“The biggest thing for us was always to win the league. Bill Shankly said it was our bread and butter and I believe it always should be.

“The defeats you took seriously, believe me. The wins maybe you took for granted. Been there, done that. Well, at least we used to. It’s been a while now, hasn’t it?”