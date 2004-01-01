Former Liverpool chairman & owner David Moores dies aged 76

Liverpool have confirmed that former chairman and owner David Moores has passed away.

Moores, a lifelong Red despite his uncle Sir John Moores serving as the chairman of Everton in the 1960s and 1970s, presided as Liverpool chairman from 1991 to 2007. He notably guided the club into the Premier League era and was at the helm when they won the Champions League in 2005.

His family held a majority stake in the Reds for over 50 years before eventually selling the club to American investors Tom Hicks and George Gillette.

In a statement, Liverpool said: "David - who habitually shunned publicity, preferring instead to operate in the background - saw the Reds win 10 major honours throughout his 16-year tenure, including, of course, the Champions League in 2005.

"However, the rapid financial growth seen in English football in the early 2000s led David to conclude that Liverpool required external investment in order to compete with their rivals.

"He eventually left the boardroom in 2007 but, as a lifelong fan, his passion and support for the club remained throughout the rest of his life.

"David returned to Anfield for the first time in a decade to watch Jürgen Klopp’s side beat Everton 5-2 in December 2019.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time."