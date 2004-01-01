Former Liverpool forward Ian St John dies aged 82

Legendary Liverpool forward Ian St John has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with illness.

St John enjoyed a distinguished career, making a name for himself in Scotland with Motherwell before moving to Liverpool in 1961.

Ian St John scored 118 goals for Liverpool | Ian McLennan/Getty Images

He spent a decade on Merseyside, earning legendary status at the Reds after making 425 appearances and scoring 118 goals.

St John left Anfield in 1971, but his time at the club will forever be remembered as a glittering period in their history. Under the management of Bill Shankly, Liverpool were promoted back to the top flight in 1962 after an eight-year hiatus.

Two years later, the Reds were crowned champions of England, before repeating the feat in 1966.

St John also tasted FA Cup success with Liverpool in 1965, with his extra time winner against Leeds going down as one of the most iconic moments in the club's history. He would go on to enjoy brief spells with Coventry and Tranmere as well as two stints in South Africa, before calling time on his playing career in 1973.

A family released statement via the club's official website confirmed the news, taking time to thank the hospital staff who had cared for him.

St John was part of the triumphant FA Cup winning side of 1965 | Larry Ellis/Getty Images

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather," the statement read.

“He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times. The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time.”

In the statement, the club offered their deepest condolences to St John's friends and family, adding: "The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Ian’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time."