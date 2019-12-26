Former Liverpool Midfielder Backs Sadio Mane to Leave for Real Madrid

​Former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has claimed that Sadio Mane will depart for Real Madrid, while he has also shared his thoughts on the futures of Mohamed Salah and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Sissoko joined Liverpool from Valencia in 2005 and went on to spend three years at the club before leaving for Juventus – pinging around Europe and Asia before announcing his retirement at the start of this year.

The 35-year-old has now come out and made a number of fairly bold transfer claims involving Mane, ​Salah and, of course, Pogba. Sissoko has stated that while Salah is unlikely to join ​Real Madrid, Mane 'will' join them. As for the Egypt international, Sissoko said he isn't sure he will remain at the club – but that a departure could do the Reds some good.

Speaking to media outlet ​EuropaCalcio.it, Sissoko said: “I don’t know if Salah will stay at Liverpool. If he left, it could also be a good thing for ​Liverpool - they’re a clever club and they’d know how to replace him. There are some fantastic youngsters who have what it takes to play for the Reds and put in top performances.”





When questioned on whether Salah could join Los Blancos, he replied: “No, I think Sadio Mané is likelier to, because he has the characteristics that Zidane wants - he really rates him. I think ​Sadio Mané will go to Real Madrid.”

Make no mistake about it, Real are a giant club, but at this moment in time, it would be hard to see why either Mane or Salah would want to leave Liverpool. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Reds are still expected to win the Premier League even in ​the 'worst-case scenario' following a meeting of the top-flight clubs.





They are also still champions of Europe, even though they will be unable to retain their crown after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Sissoko has claimed he knows that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants ​Man Utd's Pogba, but the player himself wants to return to former club Juventus, adding that the Frenchman must chose a team that makes him feel 'important.'

He said: “I know that [Zinedine] Zidane wants him at Real Madrid, but he’d like to return to Juventus. These kinds of situations don’t only come down to ​Pogba , but also to Manchester United - he’s under contract there until 2021. In my opinion, Pogba should find a team that makes him feel important so he can get back to his best.”



