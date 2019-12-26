Former Liverpool Midfielder Backs Sadio Mane to Leave for Real Madrid

Former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has claimed that Sadio Mane will depart for Real Madrid, while he has also shared his thoughts on the futures of Mohamed Salah and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Sissoko joined Liverpool from Valencia in 2005 and went on to spend three years at the club before leaving for Juventus – pinging around Europe and Asia before announcing his retirement at the start of this year.
The 35-year-old has now come out and made a number of fairly bold transfer claims involving Mane, Salah and, of course, Pogba. Sissoko has stated that while Salah is unlikely to join Real Madrid, Mane 'will' join them. As for the Egypt international, Sissoko said he isn't sure he will remain at the club – but that a departure could do the Reds some good.
Speaking to media outlet EuropaCalcio.it, Sissoko said:
They are also still champions of Europe, even though they will be unable to retain their crown after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.
Elsewhere, Sissoko has claimed he knows that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants Man Utd's Pogba, but the player himself wants to return to former club Juventus, adding that the Frenchman must chose a team that makes him feel 'important.'
He said:
