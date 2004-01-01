Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva removed from training due to heart issue

Former Liverpool stalwart Lucas Leiva has been removed from training at current club Gremio after club doctors sound a heart issue.

Lucas spent 10 successful years at Liverpool between 2007 and 2017, making 346 appearances in all competitions before moving to Lazio where he'd spend a further five seasons.

The midfielder left European football in June 2022 in order to return to his former club Gremio in Brazil.

At the moment his career back in Brazil has been temporarily halted however after a routine check-up found a heart issue.

In a statement released on his own Twitter, Lucas wrote: "The Gremio Medical Department communicates that the athlete Lucas Leiva presented, in the pre-season routine exams, a picture of alteration of the cardiac rhythm and, consequently, is removed from physical activities until the conclusion of complementary exams and treatment of the picture."

Now 35 years olds, the midfielder is already winding down his playing career back in his homeland, but that winding down may be fast tracked by the finding of cardiac irregularities.

