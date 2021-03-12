Former Liverpool star Mark Gonzalez suffers heart attack

Former Liverpool player and Chile international Mark Gonzalez has suffered from a heart attack and is currently in hospital recovering, as confirmed by his wife.

The 36-year-old joined the Merseyside club back in 2005 when Rafa Benitez opted to sign him from Albacete in a deal reportedly worth £2.25m.

The Chilean made 25 league appearances for the Anfield club, also featuring for Real Sociedad, Real Betis and CSKA Moscow among others, before retiring last year.

We’re sending all of our best wishes to former Red, Mark González, who is recovering after suffering a heart attack.



Everyone at the Reds wishes you a quick recovery, Mark ? pic.twitter.com/JuPs85vwtq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2021

Maura Rivera, the player's wife shared an emotional post on Instagram regarding her husband's health scare, which translated as: "The love of my life, my soul mate, what a shock you have given me."

"The past few nights have been terrible. Days filled with uncertainty, it’s been really frightening.

"I am writing this as you are still here with us and a little better – and because in many ways, the fact that you are still here with us, makes us cherish every moment we have together, family and above all, life itself.