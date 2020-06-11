Former Liverpool Youngster Admits Deliberately Injuring Teammate to Gain Advantage

Former Liverpool youngster Tom Brewitt has admitted he tried to injure old teammate Daniel Cleary during his time at the club in order to boost his chances of selection.

Brewitt, now of Morecambe, spent ten years with his hometown club in their youth set-up but never made a senior appearance before moving to Middlesbrough in 2017.

In 2016, however, there was an opportunity to turn out for the first team in an FA Cup tie when Jurgen Klopp was faced with an injury dilemma, having numerous first team players unavailable for the third round clash with Exeter.