Former Microsoft CEO's stance on potential Liverpool takeover revealed

Reports in the United States have quashed rumours of billionaire Steve Ballmer buying Liverpool, as the club's current owners look to find a buyer.

Ballmer, who served as CEO of Microsoft from 2000 until 2014, is rumoured to be worth almost $80bn, giving him more than enough financial power to purchase and operate one of the world's most valuable football clubs.

The 66-year-old also owns an NBA franchise, the Los Angeles Clippers, giving him experience of running a major sporting outfit.

However, a reporter from the LA Times has poured cold water on rumours that Ballmer is set to add Liverpool to his portfolio, writing: "When I sat down with Ballmer recently and asked if he would be interested in buying any other sports franchises he said no. And it was a definitive no.

"He said he already spends enough time focused on the Clippers and now building a new arena for them. [He] said he's not interested in devoting time to another team."

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner confirmed that Fenway Sports Group are exploring the idea of selling the club, but would not be rushed into a sale.

Rumours abound that FSG are looking for at least £4bn in order to part with the club, a similar fee to that which Todd Boehly paid to buy Chelsea earlier this year.

This price would likely serve to reflect the work FSG have done in increasing Liverpool's value, from improving the squad to building their new training centre.