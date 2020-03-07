Former Reds Flop Argues Liverpool Shouldn't Be Awarded Title if Season Is Shortened

​ Former Liverpool winger Joe Cole has rejected calls for the Reds to be awarded the Premier League title, as English football continues its hiatus during the ongoing spread of coronavirus.





With the Premier League currently suspended, there has been no resolution to the question of how to conclude the season if the current target resumption date of 30th April isn't met, with Liverpool 25 points clear at the top.

Cole, however, suggested to the Daily Star that if it was impossible to finish the 2019/20 season in a timely fashion, voiding the campaign would be the only option.

“Obviously we need to finish the season as soon as we can, if we’re allowed to,” the ex-England international argued. “If we can’t finish the season, and it’s getting close to t he following season, the only situation which I think is fair is to just restart it.





“Everyone’s tribal. Everyone wants what’s best for their clubs. But unless you do a blanket thing for everyone, it’s going to have knock-on effects.”





Cole reasoned that not only the unpredictable nature of football, but public health considerations also made continuing the season difficult, stating: “We’ve seen so many times in sport - it throws up so many surprises, doesn’t it? You can never be sure what’s going to happen.

“We’re in a situation where people have to be selfless in their lives and in football we need to lead the way. It’s going to benefit some clubs and others are going to be very upset but bigger things than football are at stake. It’s people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Various other solutions have been suggested when it comes to wrapping up this season of English football, including playing the remainder of the campaign behind closed doors and expanding to a 22-team league which includes Championship promotion favourites ​Leeds and ​West Brom next season.