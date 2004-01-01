Former Wigan Star Makes Bold Claim About Wayne Rooney & Steven Gerrard's Antics on Nights Out

Former Wigan Athletic forward Hugo Rodallega has claimed that he would often see Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard out partying in exuberant fashion when he was up in the north west.

Rodallega, who nows plays in Turkey, turned out for the Latics in the Premier League from 2009 to 2012 and later moved to Fulham.

Speaking to friend and fellow Colombian playerJohan Arango on Instagram Live, Rodallega said he would regularly spot the England stars out and about in Manchester - making some rather startling revelations about the pair.

"If people knew how many times I bumped into Rooney in Manchester drinking like a madman or the number of times I saw Gerrard on a bar dancing shirtless, they are human beings, there is nothing wrong with it.

"I can count with one hand the number of footballers who don't drink. All of them, all of us, go out and drink. "I have always said it. I enjoy drinking and dancing. I love salsa dancing. There is nothing wrong with it. I know we are footballers, but we are human beings too."

Rooney has regularly been sighted out on the town throughout his career, sometimes landing him in a spot of bother.

Former teammate Gary Neville revealed he once even managed to get in a bust up despite being guarded by security for the duration of that particular evening.

The party days are probably over for the 34 year old now and it seems his taste is slightly more refined these days. It is rumoured Rooney and wife Coleen are installing a £150,000 walk-in wine room in their £20m Cheshire mansion, which is currently under construction.

Gerrard - who handed the England captain's armband to Rooney after the 2014 World Cup - also didn't often turn down a night out with the boys.

Things escalated famously in Southport in 2008 when a younger Gerrard was caught up in a bar brawl, although the Liverpool icon was later cleared of affray.

As for Rodallega, he scored 24 goals in 117 Wigan appearances before his spell at Fulham saw him grab a further 19 goals in 84 appearances. Perhaps recounting his memories from night's out is his way of forgetting about the horrific gash he put in Rooney's knee back in a game with Manchester United in 2012.