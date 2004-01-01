FPL Gameweek 11: Liverpool vs Manchester City preview

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

The World Cup is just over a month away but there's plenty of Premier League football to cram in before then - with gameweek 11 in FPL set to be a potential blockbuster.

Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield after an indifferent start to the season. Jurgen Klopp has already ruled his side out of title contention – they are 14 points off the pace already – as City streak away at the top of the table alongside surprise package Arsenal.

Early transfer behaviour suggests players are desperately looking to get rid of their faltering Liverpool stars - the three most sold players this gameweek are theirs - while two of the top three most bought are from Manchester City, despite them having no fixture next midweek.

So what should you do? Here's our tips for this week.

Captain Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is the majority of FPL players' captain | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Erling Haaland has become a permanent captain pick for almost all FPL players, having returned 15 goals and three assists in just nine games, He’s started every single Premier League game and was given a rest in midweek for City's Champions League clash with Copenhagen.

Despite tempting options elsewhere, this is surely another week to leave the armband on Haaland. Liverpool look vulnerable, despite battering Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday, and there's very little to gain from not captaining the Norwegian - he takes penalties after all and over seven million players backed him last time around.

Switch things up and you could be missing out on a guaranteed chunk of points.

Keep faith with Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah hit the goal trail against Rangers | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Keeping faith with Mohamed Salah is one thing FPL players who haven't already got rid should certainly do.

With injuries elsewhere, most notably to teammate Luis Diaz, Salah is likely to become the main man again alongside Roberto Firmino up top - with his six-minute hat-trick against Rangers in the Champions League likely a huge confidence boost after a slow start to the season.

Gameweek 12 is a blank for Haaland, making Salah an attractive proposition to captain, and his record against Manchester City is actually pretty good - he’s accumulated five goals and three assists in a game known to yield a high number of penalties (something the Egyptian is first in line to take).

Buy Phil Foden

Phil Foden wheels away in celebration after scoring against Southampton | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Phil Foden is justifiably the most transferred in player ahead of Gameweek 11, having netted five goals and one assist in his last three starts. He’s central to Manchester City’s build-up play, and his relationship with Haaland is improving all the time.

If you are not already tripled up on Manchester City assets, Foden is a smart pick despite the blank in gameweek 12. Think of him more of a long-term asset, with City's dominant run of form likely to result in a stack of points in the coming weeks.

Stick with Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne in Champions League action for Manchester City against Copenhagen | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

There's plenty of FPL transfer chatter around Kevin De Bruyne too, with the similarly priced - and back in-form - Son Heung-min having a more attractive fixture on paper.

However, Liverpool's midweek resurgence is not a barometer of how off colour they've been in the Premier League, particularly in defence. Conceding six goals in their last two games, they are now also missing Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back - though some may say Joe Gomez stepping in is actually a good thing.

City love nothing more than prying on defences short of confidence, and De Bruyne's more than played his part in the 33 goals they've scored so far - one goal and six assists his return from his last four outings.