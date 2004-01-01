FPL Gameweek 12: Best captain to replace Erling Haaland

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

Gameweek 12 presents a rare captaincy dilemma in FPL, with everybody's favourite player Erling Haaland - captained by over 6 million managers in each of the last two gameweeks - watching the midweek action from the sidelines.

That's because the Cityzens' clash with Arsenal has been postponed to accommodate the Gunners' rearranged Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven, and it also means that FPL players will be without other high points scorers such as Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

So what should you do with your fantasy captain for the midweek round of fixtures? Stick around, read the below and find out the options at your disposal...

Mohamed Salah vs West Ham (H)

Mohamed Salah has a great record against West Ham | Visionhaus/GettyImages

A resurgent Mohamed Salah leads the captaincy conversation, after delivering four goals in his last two games in all competitions. The Egyptian has played centrally during this period, dipping inside from his usual spot on the right wing, and his increased involvement could lead to further success against West Ham.

Salah sat second for key passes (26) heading into Sunday's clash with Manchester City, and has a terrific record against the Hammers - delivering nine goals and three assists in his 10 appearances against David Moyes's side.

Tip: Replace Kevin De Bruyne with Salah for Gameweek 12.

Leandro Trossard vs Nottingham Forest (H)

Leandro Trossard is getting into good goalscoring positions for Brighton | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Leandro Trossard is currently the fifth best midfielder in FPL right now, with his points haul significantly boosted by his recent hat-trick against Liverpool - Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge of Brighton.

The Belgian has been given more of a licence to get forward by the Shakhtar boss, and the midweek fixture list throws up the potential for more points against basement boys Nottingham Forest. Their porous defence has already shipped 23 goals, and they were without a win in eight.

Tip: Sell the suspended James Maddison in favour of bringing in Trossard.

Harry Kane vs Manchester United (A)

Harry Kane's early season form has been impressive | Julian Finney/GettyImages

It's not just Erling Haaland who can't stop scoring in the Premier League, Harry Kane is also at it for Tottenham. With nine goals and two assists to his name, England's captain has only misfired in one game so far - form that has helped Spurs keep in touch with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Kane has scored in five consecutive games and has a good record against midweek opponents Manchester United, netting four goals and two assists against the Red Devils in the last four seasons.

Tip: Rejig your premium players to get Kane in alongside Haaland.