The absence of Erling Haaland in FPL Gameweek 12 gave us the freedom and opportunity to go elsewhere with our captain armband. Success rates slumped, with a blank from Mohamed Salah the most significant.

However, some managers may be considering a differential captain pick again this week, especially when Liverpool face Nottingham Forest. So, should you back Haaland or Salah in Gameweek 13?

Erling Haaland vs Brighton (H)

There’s no doubt that Haaland is the best goalscorer in the Premier League right now, with the potential to be the best ever. He’s already scored 15 goals in ten games and looks to be on course to obliterate the current record of 32 goals in a single season, set by Salah back in 2017/18.

Haaland dominates the underlying numbers too: top for shots (44) and big chances (18) in this campaign. Ten of Haaland’s 15 goals this season have come at home. Opponents Brighton have conceded six goals in four games since Roberto de Zerbi arrived as manager, keeping just one clean sheet.

Mohamed Salah vs Nottingham Forest (A)

Mohamed Salah has to be in the frame for this week, given his glimmer of return to form and fixture ease. He’s scored four goals in his last three appearances in all competitions, spending the majority of those games playing as a central striker, rather than being isolated on the wing in the creative role we’ve seen from him earlier in the season.

He is on spot-kicks for Liverpool, with opponents Nottingham Forest conceding three penalties this season: the joint-highest tally in the Premier League. Forest have a poor defensive record, conceding 23 goals this season and keeping just two clean sheets. This could be the fixture to gamble on Salah.