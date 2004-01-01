FPL Gameweek 14: Captain picks

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

An injury to Erling Haaland confuses the captain situation for FPL Gameweek 14. If he starts, he’s obviously the superior captain pick for the gameweek, but his availability is currently unclear.

If he emerges from the bench, there’s the possibility that he could come on for limited minutes and score just one point, which would be frustrating. So, should you back Haaland or Mohamed Salah in Gameweek 14?

Erling Haaland vs Leicester City (A)

The days of permanently leaving the captain armband on Erling Haaland are numbered, with a yellow flag indicating a foot injury sustained in the Champions League. Current reports suggest that it isn’t serious, but after limping to an appointment on Wednesday, his place in Manchester City’s side this weekend has been thrown into question.

If there’s any chance he can start, I recommend leaving the armband on him: he’s scored 17 goals in ten games and dominates the underlying numbers for shots in the box (20) over the last five gameweeks.

Opponents Leicester City have conceded 24 goals this season, but have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

Mohamed Salah vs Leeds United (H)

Mohamed Salah could be the FPL captain saviour and at the very least the best vice-captain pick for this weekend. Remember that if Haaland fails to play a single minute, Salah will automatically become your captain and get double points if you give him the vice-captain chip. He has five goals and one assist from his last five games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp is finally playing Salah in his best position and his confidence is high given his recent form. He has an excellent record against opponents Leeds United, with six goals and one assist in four appearances against them. He is also on spot-kicks for Liverpool.

He may be worthy of the armband in his own right, despite the fitness concerns around Haaland.