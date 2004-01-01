FPL Gameweek 15: Alternative captain picks

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

With the injury situation surrounding Erling Haaland remaining unclear ahead of Gameweek 15, we may be forced to look elsewhere for our captain pick once again this week. It’s unlikely that Pep Guardiola will give us definitive news in his press conference on Friday.

Managers will hold out for late news, but if it transpires that Haaland hasn’t made the squad for Fulham, who are the best alternative captain picks in our back pocket for FPL Gameweek 15?

Kevin De Bruyne vs Fulham (H)

Manchester City have the best fixture of the weekend, which makes the question marks around Haaland all the more frustrating. However, Kevin De Bruyne presents a viable alternative among Manchester City’s ranks. His minutes look assured after a substitute appearance this midweek against Sevilla in the Champions League.

De Bruyne has the form, with goals in consecutive games: he’s delivered two goals and five assists in his last six games. He’s ranked top for both key passes (40) and big chances created (13) this season. Opponents Fulham have conceded the most big chances (22) on goal since the international break, conceding 11 goals in this time.

Mohamed Salah vs Tottenham (A)

The fixture for Salah looks challenging on paper this weekend, but on current form there’s every chance of him delivering. He’s returned seven goals and one assist in his last seven appearances in all competitions, coinciding with Jurgen Klopp moving him into a more central position. Encouragingly, these returns have come from open play.

The underlying numbers for Salah have improved too: he’s ranked second for shots on goal (20) over the last four gameweeks, having had four big chances. Opponents Spurs have two clean sheets in six, conceding nine goals in this period, including three to Arsenal. They’ve conceded 87 shots on goal in this time, which ranks them sixth.

Callum Wilson vs Southampton (A)

This week's most transferred-in player also presents a viable captaincy contender: Callum Wilson has been drafted in by over 800,000 managers, with a similar number of managers selling the suspended Ivan Toney. Wilson has delivered seven attacking returns in the last six gameweeks, scoring four goals from seven big chances.

Motivation for Wilson will be high as he makes a late bid for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad. Up next for Newcastle is a trip to Southampton, who have kept just one clean sheet this season. He’s certainly set to be a captaincy differential this week, but it could pay off if Haaland is declared out.