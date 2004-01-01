FPL Gameweek 16: Alternative captain picks

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

As we enter the final week of Premier League action before the World Cup break, we have a number of FPL captain picks on the table. This round of fixtures has been specifically scheduled to avoid any big clashes between clubs from the traditional top six.

This means many of our go-to captain picks have a favourable fixture this weekend. Add into the mix further comments from Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland’s condition being “not perfect right now” and we may be looking at other captain options once again.

Mohamed Salah vs Southampton (H)

Salah scored twice at Spurs | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Despite his critics this season, Salah is having one of his standout starts to the campaign in a Liverpool shirt, with 19 attacking returns in 20 games in all competitions. He’s now scored nine goals in his last seven games in all competitions since Jurgen Klopp moved into a more central position.

Liverpool have a favourable home game against Southampton. Salah has an excellent record against the Saints, with seven goals and three assists from nine Premier League appearances against them. He’s registered more shots on target (11) than any other player in the last five gameweeks and he’s on penalties.

Kevin De Bruyne vs Brentford (H)

De Bruyne is another captaincy option | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

If you want to back Manchester City to demolish Brentford but are concerned about Haaland’s minutes, Kevin De Bruyne is the perfect alternative. Manchester City have scored 29 goals in seven home games this season, with De Bruyne delivering two goals and five assists.

His performances in the last two gameweeks have been most notable: he has two goals and one assist and could easily have come away with more. He registered 13 crosses alone against Fulham and was top for key passes with five. He won the penalty converted by Haaland and had an assist chalked off by VAR for offside.

Harry Kane vs Leeds United (H)

Kane could deliver against Leeds | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Harry Kane must always be in the captain conversation after providing incredible consistency this season, despite his heroics being outshone by the world class performances of Erling Haaland. Kane has 13 attacking returns from 14 games this season, with just three blanks.

He has a good record against Leeds United, with two goals and two assists from four fixtures against them. Leeds have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six fixtures, conceding 12 goals in that period. Only Haaland has scored more fantasy points this season than Kane.