FPL Gameweek 16: Best one week punts

As we head towards the World Cup and unlimited transfers, any player you bring in for FPL this week has just one gameweek to impress. It’s important to use the transfer (or else you will lose it), but avoid taking a points hit as it’s unlikely to pay off in this short time frame.

For those managers without any major issues in their squads, Gameweek 16 provides an opportunity to take a punt on a player in a one-week luxury move. So, who are the best options to target in each position?

Goalkeeper: Alisson vs Southampton (H)

Heading into the final week of action, some highly owned goalkeepers have tough fixtures: Nick Pope faces Chelsea and David Raya travels to Manchester City. If the rest of your squad is in pristine condition, then I don’t hate a move for Liverpool’s Alisson.

Liverpool will fancy their chances of a clean sheet against Southampton. Alisson has kept four so far this season and also registered an assist in Gameweek 11.

Defender: Ivan Perisic vs Leeds United (H)

With Son Heung-min out for the Liverpool game, Perisic was granted the opportunity to play alongside Harry Kane in the Spurs attack. He’s listed as a defender in FPL, but the Croatian has played as an attacking winger in the past and was excellent against Liverpool.

He had two big chances, provided 14 crosses and five key passes and arguably should have come away with an attacking return after hitting the woodwork. He’s on both corners and free kicks for Spurs too in the absence of Son.

Midfielder: James Maddison vs West Ham (A)

James Maddison’s ownership in FPL has seen huge fluctuations this season and he comes into the final gameweek before the World Cup as a differential, in less than 10% of teams. He has ten attacking returns in 12 starts for the Foxes this season.

Maddison is heavily involved in set pieces for Leicester City and also topped the charts for shots (8) and shots in the box (6) against Everton last weekend, where he came away with two assists.

Forward: Julian Alvarez vs Brentford (H)

If Haaland’s minutes are managed once again this weekend then we could see further opportunities for Julian Alvarez to shine at the Etihad as his understudy. He has three goals in three starts in the Premier League this season, all coming in home games.

He could be a great option for any manager without three Manchester City players as things stand: he’s featured in 11 of their 13 Premier League games this season, including every match at the Etihad. He’s priced at just £6.0m and could be a good replacement for Mitrovic.