FPL Gameweek 17: Captain picks

FPL is back and that means we’ve got that difficult decision to make every single week, once again.

So which players are among the best captain picks for Gameweek 17? With form off the table, there’s a number of names in the frame.

Erling Haaland vs Leeds United (A)

Haaland is the Premier League's leading goalscorer this season | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

After six weeks off, Erling Haaland is the overwhelming captain favourite for Gameweek 17 and a trip to Leeds United. Pep Guardiola has complained that those players who didn’t go to the World Cup may lack momentum, but with 18 goals already this season, Haaland owners shouldn’t need to worry.

This is a huge fixture for Haaland, as his father Alf Haaland spent time with both Leeds United and Manchester City during his career. City obliterated Leeds last season, winning 7-0 at home and then 4-0 away. The only concern is that Haaland has been less prolific away from the Etihad.

Mohamed Salah vs Aston Villa (A)

Salah was excellent before the break | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah ended the first phase of the season in fantastic form. Jurgen Klopp had moved him to play centrally with Darwin Nunez on the left wing and it was a formation which worked for Liverpool. Salah scored four goals in six prior to the Premier League break and should be well-rested and ready for the second part of the season.

Salah has an excellent record against Aston Villa, with four goals in his last four Premier League appearances against them, and just one blank. Villa are a much stronger outfit now though under new manager Unai Emery and Liverpool will be missing big names Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in their attack due to injury.

Marcus Rashford vs Nottingham Forest (H)

Rashford was excellent at the World Cup | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Manchester United had some star performers at the World Cup and with Cristiano Ronaldo now departed from Old Trafford, it paves the way for a brighter future for Erik Ten Hag’s men. Marcus Rashford is due a significant role in the second half of the season and his confidence should be high after scoring three goals for England at the World Cup.

Rashford has had a promising start to the season, with four goals and two assists and he remains an excellent price. Fixtures for the next three are promising, facing Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth. Crucially, Nottingham Forest’s Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club which could weaken their defence further.