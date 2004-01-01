FPL Gameweek 21: Captain picks

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

It’s fair to say that we’ve seen some regression from Erling Haaland in recent games. He’s averaged 5.75 points per start since the restart, a reduction from 9.83 prior to the World Cup break.

This has led FPL managers to contemplate whether to move the armband to another player, in the hope of bigger returns.

So who are the key contenders for captaincy ahead of Gameweek 21?

Erling Haaland vs Wolves (H)

A home game for Haaland brings hopes of a return to normality; 14 of his 21 Premier League goals so far have come at the Etihad. He has pedigree in this fixture too, scoring in Manchester City’s 3-0 defeat of Wolves back in Gameweek 8. He remains on spot-kicks and is rarely rested.

The underlying numbers remain solid too. Haaland leads the way for big chances since the restart with seven. While he's underperformed from those figures, converting just three goals, this is bound to average out over a longer period of time. Opponents Wolves have just one clean sheet away from home this season.

Harry Kane vs Fulham (A)

Harry Kane will be chasing records on Monday night during his trip to Fulham. He's one goal away from matching Jimmy Greaves all-time goal tally for Spurs and just two away from hitting 200 Premier League goals as well, with 15 of them coming in this campaign.

Only Haaland has more goals than Kane this season. He scored in the reverse fixture against Fulham, which ended in a 2-1 win for Spurs, and has netted seven times in six appearances against the Cottagers. Kane sits top for shots on target since the restart with eight and is on penalties for Spurs.

Mohamed Salah vs Chelsea (H)

Despite a tricky time for Liverpool since the restart, Mo Salah could still be a popular captain option ahead of the visit of Chelsea in Saturday’s early kick-off. Salah has 12 attacking returns so far this season, including a goal and an assist since the restart. We could also see a more central role for Salah if Darwin Nunez fails to recover from injury.

Salah often relishes this fixture against his old employers, delivering four goals and two assists in ten appearances. Chelsea are without a clean sheet on the road in their last four games, conceding eight goals in that time. Salah is also on spot-kick duty for Liverpool.