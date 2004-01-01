FPL Gameweek 6 captain picks

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

Gameweek 6 presents yet another challenging captain decision: the feared rotation in Gameweek 5 may have been delayed until this gameweek, which clouds the situation. Our go-to picks have favourable fixtures, but they all play in the Champions League next midweek.

We saw a split captaincy decision last time around, but all the key contenders delivered something of note, with the hat-trick for Erling Haaland the big takeaway. With another quick turnaround for fantasy managers this week, who should we go for?

Erling Haaland vs Aston Villa (A)

Erling Haaland is quite simply a cheat code in FPL this season and is going to break a serious amount of records if he can continue this run and stay fit. He’s scored nine goals this season: that’s more than 15 Premier League clubs have managed over the opening five fixtures, with hat-tricks in back to back fixtures.

The only reason that will stop the 74% of managers who own him giving him the armband in Gameweek 6 is feared rotation. However, on current form it’s worth the risk, especially after a 68-minute substitution midweek to protect him. Opponents Aston Villa are without a clean sheet this season, conceding nine goals.

Harry Kane vs Fulham (H)

If you don’t fancy sweating over the Manchester City team sheet on Saturday then Harry Kane is a worthy alternative for the 17% of managers who own him. Kane has started the season in fantastic form, scoring four goals in four games: it should really have been five but he missed a penalty against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Kane faces promoted side Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: he’s scored every single time he’s faced them on home turf over previous seasons. Spurs are unbeaten this season, scoring 10 goals in four games, with Kane involved in half of those returns. Fulham have just one clean sheet this season, conceding six goals.

Mohamed Salah vs Everton (A)

It’s the Merseyside derby this weekend, with Liverpool expected to prosper at Goodison Park. Liverpool won home and away last season, with a combined 6-1 across the two fixtures, and Salah registering two goals and an assist. Everton are without a clean sheet this season, conceding six goals.

The start of the season has proved challenging for Liverpool, with a late winner against Newcastle United bringing just their second win of the season in Gamewek 5. Salah continues to deliver though, with two goals and three assists from the opening four fixtures. He’s also on spot-kicks.