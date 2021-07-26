Franck Kessie pours cold water on Liverpool transfer links

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has insisted he is not interested in a move to Liverpool whatsoever and he plans to extend his contract at San Siro.

Liverpool were recently tipped to launch a move for Kessie amid reports that talks over a new deal with Milan had stalled. Jurgen Klopp is on the lookout for a new midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum and sees Kessie, who has one year left on his contract, as a potential cut-price target.

Kessie's contract is winding down | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

However, in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (the same outlet that reported on Liverpool's interest), Kessie made it abundantly clear that he is not humouring a move to Anfield or anywhere else as he only wants to stay at Milan.

“I’m proud to have chosen Milan and my intention isn’t to leave," he said. "On the contrary, I want to stay forever. Now I have the Olympics, but when I come back I will sort everything.

"I just want Milan, [Paolo] Maldini and [Frederic] Massara know my thinking. I like it so much when the ultras sing ‘one president, there is only one president’. Well, I want to be one for life. At least in football."

It definitely doesn't seem like Kessie is going anywhere soon, meaning Liverpool will have to look elsewhere in search of their Wijnaldum replacement.

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez, Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Lille's Renato Sanches have all been suggested as alternatives, but the problem for Liverpool is that they must sell players before they can start signing new ones.

As detailed by the Liverpool Echo, all 17 non-homegrown spots in Klopp's squad have been filled, with the arrival of Ibrahima Konate and return of loanee Takumi Minamino meaning there is simply no space left for new signings.

Liverpool must sell before they can buy | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool's focus will now switch to selling, and there are plenty of players on the chopping block. The aforementioned Minamino is one, and there are also plans to offload Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, while winger Harry Wilson has already sealed a £12m move to Fulham.

It is suggested that Klopp could be interested in adding some more homegrown names to his squad to help with the numbers, which would explain recent links to West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen.