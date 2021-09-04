Franck Kessie rejects AC Milan contract offer amid Tottenham & Liverpool interest

Franck Kessie has rejected AC Milan's latest contract offer as Liverpool, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain continue to keep tabs on the midfielder.

Kessie is in the final year his current Milan deal and the club are keen to avoid another Gianluigi Donnarumma situation - where the club's best player leaves as a free agent after their contract expires.

As of yet, Milan have been unable to agree new terms with their star midfielder and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they are no closer to tying him down long term after he rejected a deal worth €6.5m per year.

This has alerted Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and PSG to the possibility of signing the 24-year-old for free next summer.

PSG have previously taken advantage of Milan's inability to tie down star assets long term, as they swooped in this summer to sign Donnarumma once his contract ran out at San Siro. Meanwhile Tottenham and Liverpool would both be ideal destinations for Kessie, as they are both in dire need of a midfielder of his calibre.

Kessie in the stands with Ibrahimovic | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Despite their latest contract offer being rejected, Milan may not be too worried about Kessie potentially leaving the club next summer. The midfielder has previously stated his intention to stay with the club 'forever':

“I’m proud to have chosen Milan and it’s not my intention to leave. Indeed, I want to stay forever," he said. “I only want Milan. We are a fantastic group; I can’t wait to be able to hug my teammates and the coach again. We will have to live up to the name Milan have in Europe.

“We have to aim for the maximum in every competition, both in the League and in the cups. We will not disappoint. I like it so much when the ultras sing ‘there’s only one President’. I want to be here for life. At least for the duration of my footballing life."