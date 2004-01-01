FSG have 'no intention' of selling Liverpool in the near future

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have no intention of selling the club any time soon, despite the failed Super League damaging the relationship with fans.

Principal owner John W Henry personally apologised for his role in Liverpool agreeing to join the Super League concept, which threatened the sporting integrity of football as a whole.

John W Henry has apologised for his role in the super league scandal | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The scandal broke previously high levels of trust between supporters and FSG, whose efficient ownership has been credited with taking the Reds back to the pinnacle of English and European football. Success on the pitch has also massively increased Liverpool’s commercial reach.

Indeed, increased commercial revenue and new official retail stores opened in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam was the major positive takeaway from the club's recently released 2019/20 accounts, which otherwise showed a £46m pre-tax loss in a difficult year impacted by the pandemic.

It was rumoured last month that FSG have already rejected a £3bn takeover bid from an interested party in the Middle East. Despite the pressure brought on by the Super League scandal, the Liverpool Echo cites US sources to claim there is still no intention to sell any time soon.

Liverpool have been assessed by Forbes as the fifth most valuable football club in the world in 2021, and the 12th most valuable team across all sports - at an estimated £2.91bn, or $4.1bn.

The significant factor there is how much Liverpool’s value has grown over the last five years alone under FSG’s ownership. The value has soared by an enormous 165% since 2016, which was only bettered by Paris Saint-Germain of all the football clubs listed in the overall Forbes top 50.

For comparison’s sake, Manchester City’s value has shot up 108% in the same period, while Chelsea’s has grown by 93%. Arsenal have grown by 39% and Manchester United just 27%.

Liverpool as a club are worth 163% more in 2021 than in 2016 | Pool/Getty Images

That huge increase in Liverpool’s value would ensure that FSG profit massively if they did decide to sell, having acquired the club for around £300m in 2010. But the rate of recent growth suggests the investment will continue to be worth far more in future if they hold on.

