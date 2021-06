Full Liverpool Premier League fixture list for the 2021/22 season

Liverpool will start their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with an away trip to newly-promoted Norwich on 14 August, while the Reds will end the opening month of the new season with a big early test against Chelsea at Anfield just a fortnight later.

Liverpool face Manchester City for the first time on 2 October at Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on 23 October.

The first Merseyside derby of the 2021/22 Premier League season will be at Goodison Park on 30 November, with the reverse fixture at Anfield coming on 23 April.

Liverpool are scheduled host Manchester United at Anfield on 19 March and will finish the season with the visit of Wolves on Sunday 22 May.

Liverpool Premier League fixtures - 2021/22

Exact dates and kick-off times are subject to change depending on broadcasting schedules

14 August 2021 - 15:00 - Norwich City vs Liverpool

21 August 2021 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Burnley

28 August 2021 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Chelsea

11 September 2021 - 15:00 - Leeds United vs Liverpool

18 September 2021 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

25 September 2021 - 15:00 - Brentford vs Liverpool

2 October 2021 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Manchester City

16 October 2021 - 15:00 - Watford vs Liverpool

23 October 2021 - 15:00 - Manchester United vs Liverpool

30 October 2021 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Brighton

6 November 2021 - 15:00 - West Ham United vs Liverpool

20 November 2021 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Arsenal

27 November 2021 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Southampton

30 November 2021 - 19:45 - Everton vs Liverpool

4 December 2021 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton vs Liverpool

11 December 2021 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Aston Villa

15 December 2021 - 20:00 - Liverpool vs Newcastle United

18 December 2021 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

26 December 2021 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Leeds United

28 December 2021 - 15:00 - Leicester City vs Liverpool

1 January 2022 - 15:00 - Chelsea vs Liverpool

15 January 2022 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Brentford

22 January 2022 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

9 February 2022 - 20:00 - Liverpool vs Leicester City

12 February 2022 - 15:00 - Burnley vs Liverpool

19 February 2022 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Norwich City

26 February 2022 - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Liverpool

5 March 2022 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs West Ham United

12 March 2022 - 15:00 - Brighton vs Liverpool

19 March 2022 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Manchester United

2 April 2022 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Watford

9 April 2022 - 15:00 - Manchester City vs Liverpool

16 April 2022 - 15:00 - Aston Villa vs Liverpool

23 April 2022 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Everton

30 April 2022 - 15:00 - Newcastle United vs Liverpool

7 May 2022 - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

15 May 2022 - 15:00 - Southampton vs Liverpool

22 May 2022 - 16:00 - Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

Source : 90min