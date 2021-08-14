Full Liverpool Premier League fixture list for the 2021/22 season

Liverpool will start their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with an away trip to newly-promoted Norwich on 14 August, while the Reds will end the opening month of the new season with a big early test against Chelsea at Anfield just a fortnight later.

Liverpool face Manchester City for the first time on 2 October at Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on 23 October.

The first Merseyside derby of the 2021/22 Premier League season will be at Goodison Park on 30 November, with the reverse fixture at Anfield coming on 23 April.

Liverpool are scheduled host Manchester United at Anfield on 19 March and will finish the season with the visit of Wolves on Sunday 22 May.