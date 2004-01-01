Gabby Agbonlahor tells Trent Alexander-Arnold to retire from England duty

Gabby Agbonlahor says Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he doesn't get into the World Cup squad after Gareth Southgate said he was behind Kieran Trippier in the pecking order.

The Liverpool right back played no part in the Three Lions' Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany and his spot at the World Cup is in real jeopardy - just as it was before Euro 2020, where he was included before picking up a thigh injury in a pre-tournament friendly.

He was left out of the Germany squad entirely, with manager Southgate claiming Trippier's "all round game is ahead" of Alexander-Arnold's.

“If I was Trent, I would retire from international duty if I don’t get in the World Cup squad,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. "I would retire until a new manager took charge of England.

“What’s the point of going away on these international breaks? You can stay with your club, rest and prepare yourself for Liverpool.

“For Southgate to come out and say Trippier is all-round better than Trent, I think that’s an insult.

“I do like Trippier but Trent is an all-round better player. Walker and James are better than Trent, but don’t say Trippier.

“Come on. The joke’s over Gareth.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he did retire because we’ve seen players in the past retire because they weren’t playing for England.”

Agbonlahor made three appearances for England between 2008 and 2009.