Galatasaray Eye Summer Move for Liverpool Forward Xherdan Shaqiri

Galatasaray will attempt to sign Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, should they manage to win the Turkish Super Lig again this season.





Shaqiri has been linked with a move away from Anfield after struggling for regular game time under Jurgen Klopp this season, and the reigning Turkish champions are keen on adding some star power to their squad.





Gala have won the Super Lig in each of their last two seasons, with a third consecutive league title seemingly on its way when football restarts.





FBL-TUR-SUPER LIG-GALATASARAY

Head coach Faith Terim is keen on bolstering his attacking options and has identified Shaqiri as the man he wants in his squad next season. A move for the 28-year-old will be made should they win the league and confirm their Champions League status, reports Turkish outlet Fotomac.





Galatasaray will look to sign Shaqiri on a loan deal, with a view to make the transfer permanent for a fee of around €16m (£14.3m).





The forward has a deal with Liverpool that runs until 2023, but has made just 10 appearances this season for the Reds, finding it hard to break into the side ahead of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.





Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Shaqiri has largely been used as a squad player since signing from Stoke City in 2018, but has still popped up with some important goals for Klopp's side, including a brace against Manchester United in his first season.





It is believed that Galatasaray have long been admirers of the attacker and will no doubt see him as the star man in their squad, as they look to continue their domination at domestic level and make an impact in the Champions League, should they secure his services.



